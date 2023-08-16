Summer Escapes
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Plainville police: 29 cars broken into or stolen in the past month

A photo of a car break-in in Plainville
A photo of a car break-in in Plainville(Plainville Police Department)
By Olivia Kalentek
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 4:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

PLAINVILLE, Conn. (WFSB) - The Plainville police department is asking residents to secure their cars after there were reportedly 29 break-ins and/or vehicle thefts throughout the past month.

According to police 14 of those break-ins or thefts happened on one night alone.

The police department says they are currently following up on leads to catch and arrest the suspects connected to these thefts and break-ins.

They want to remind people to lock doors, park in well-lit areas, and not leave valuable items in the car.

They also recommend putting an alarm on the car and clean out the car regularly, as suspects will look in cars to see if there are items left out.

Contrary to popular belief, police recommend not to leave your car unlocked to avoid a broken window.

“A smashed window is preferable to a stolen motor vehicle,” Plainville police said.

Police recommend installing camera and light systems to protect where the car is parked.

Finally, if you happen to interrupt someone going through your vehicle, police do not want you to intervene. They say call 911 and get as much information of the suspect as possible, including clothing and physical descriptions.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CT DOT urges drivers to stomp spotted lanternflies
CT DOT urges drivers to stomp spotted lanternflies
Middletown officer-involved shooting
Body camera footage shows man attack Middletown officer with a hammer
Friday storms - WFSB
Technical Discussion: Breaks of sunshine this PM, a few showers possible
Block Island - WFSB file
Hartford police officer accused of sexual assault at a Block Island bar
Hartford shooting - WFSB
Man killed in Hartford’s 28th homicide of the year

Latest News

Friday storms - WFSB
Technical Discussion: Sun and clouds tomorrow with storms on Friday
Generic airplane photo
Upfront airline pricing could be rolling back
Gree is issuing a recall of 1.56 million dehumidifiers due to fire and burn hazards.
1.56 million dehumidifiers recalled due to fire, burn hazards
Police lights generic
Yale student woke up to intruder in their bedroom, police say