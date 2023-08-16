Plainville police: 29 cars broken into or stolen in the past month

PLAINVILLE, Conn. (WFSB) - The Plainville police department is asking residents to secure their cars after there were reportedly 29 break-ins and/or vehicle thefts throughout the past month.

According to police 14 of those break-ins or thefts happened on one night alone.

The police department says they are currently following up on leads to catch and arrest the suspects connected to these thefts and break-ins.

They want to remind people to lock doors, park in well-lit areas, and not leave valuable items in the car.

They also recommend putting an alarm on the car and clean out the car regularly, as suspects will look in cars to see if there are items left out.

Contrary to popular belief, police recommend not to leave your car unlocked to avoid a broken window.

“A smashed window is preferable to a stolen motor vehicle,” Plainville police said.

Police recommend installing camera and light systems to protect where the car is parked.

Finally, if you happen to interrupt someone going through your vehicle, police do not want you to intervene. They say call 911 and get as much information of the suspect as possible, including clothing and physical descriptions.

