Police find kitten in stolen vehicle that was used in crime spree

Kitten found in stolen car processed by Meriden police
By Evan Sobol
Published: Aug. 15, 2023 at 8:30 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) – Meriden police found a kitten in a stolen vehicle that was used in a crime spree last week.

Police said they are trying to reunite the kitten with its owner.

As police were processing the stolen vehicle, they found this 7-week-old kitten under the seat.
As police were processing the stolen vehicle, they found this 7-week-old kitten under the seat.(Meriden Police Department)

Several suspects, including teens, were arrested last Thursday after armed robberies in Wallingford, Branford, Southington, and Torrington, police said.

The suspects were in a stolen vehicle that was involved in a crash with two Meriden police detectives, authorities said.

As police were processing the stolen vehicle, they found a 7-week-old male kitten under the seat.

Police believe the kitten was picked up somewhere between robberies in Wallingford, Branford, Southington, and Torrington.

“We are hopeful someone recognizes our adorable feline friend and can help us reunite him with his owner,” Meriden police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Meriden Animal Control Unit at 203-235-4179 or Meriden Police Communications at 203-238-1911.

