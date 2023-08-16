Police make 2 arrests for shooting death of Waterbury 17-year-old

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – Two men are facing charges in connection with the murder of a Waterbury 17-year-old, according to police.

Authorities said 17-year-old Maki Mazon was shot in the area of Newport Drive on July 31. He was taken to the hospital for gunshot wounds to his chest.

Mazon later died of his injuries on August 8, police said.

Waterbury police said James Davis, 23, of Bridgeport, and Ronald Scott, 26, of Waterbury, were arrested in the homicide investigation.

Davis was arrested on August 10. He was charged with conspiracy to commit murder, criminal liability of another – murder, assault first-degree and various firearms related charges, police said.

Davis was also arrested for a previous shots fired incident. He was charged with criminal attempt at assault first-degree, conspiracy to commit assault first-degree, reckless endangerment first-degree and various firearms related charges, Waterbury police said.

Police said Davis is being held on a $3.5 million bond.

Authorities said Scott was arraigned in court Wednesday. He was served arrest warrants for Mazon’s death and a previous shots fired incident.

Scott was already in prison for an unrelated incident, police said.

Scott was charged with murder, conspiracy to commit murder, assault first-degree, reckless endangerment first-degree and various firearm related charges, said police.

In the shots fired incident, Scott was charged with conspiracy to commit assault first-degree, criminal liability of another – assault 1 and reckless endangerment first-degree, and illegal possession of weapon in a motor vehicle, Waterbury police said.

Scott is being held on a $6 million bond, said police.

Waterbury police said an investigation into the murder is ongoing and another arrest is expected.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.