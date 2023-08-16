Summer Escapes
Police: New Jersey man sent harassing texts to Meriden woman

Vedant Gandhi was arrested for harassing a woman in Meriden with text messages.
By Rob Polansky
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 1:18 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - A man was arrested for sending harassing text messages to a woman over an extended period of time, according to police in Meriden.

Police charged Vedant Gandhi, 25, of South Plainfield, NJ, with second-degree stalking, second-degree harassment, and electronic stalking.

Meriden officers said they started looking into the case on April 23.

The woman told police that the messages affected her quality of life, but investigators did not elaborate how.

They conducted an extensive investigation, which included several search warrants for e-mail, phone numbers, and IP accounts. With help from the major crimes unit, the suspect was identified.

A warrant was submitted to the courts and approved.

On Aug. 8, Gandhi turned himself into the Meriden Police Department. He was later released after posting a $5,000 bond.

“The Meriden Police Department wants everyone to be aware of illegal behaviors that can occur through cell phones, the internet, and social media platforms,” police said in a news release. “The Meriden Police Department takes these crimes seriously and will employ all available resources to provide justice. We encourage anyone who believes they may have been a victim of these or any crimes to report these incidents to their local police department.”

