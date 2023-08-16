Police seek man caught on camera stealing from toy store

WESTPORT, CT (WFSB) - Police are looking for a man who twice stole from a toy store in Westport.

They said the man first entered the Awesome Toys location on Post Road East around 4:45 p.m. on Aug. 7.

Police said he stole a “Traxxas” truck and art supplies.

He returned on Aug. 11 and filled up two large bags with items, then fled without paying.

Police shared surveillance photos of the suspect.

On one trip, Westport police said the suspect filled two large bags worth of items and fled without paying. (Westport police)

They described him as appearing to stand 6′2″ tall and weighing about 220 pounds. He wore a white t-shirt, khaki pants, and a beige baseball hat.

He was last seen running east on Post Road East.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.