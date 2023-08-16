Summer Escapes
Police seek man caught on camera stealing from toy store

Westport police say a man visited Awesome Toys twice and stole items both times.(Westport police)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 11:07 AM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
WESTPORT, CT (WFSB) - Police are looking for a man who twice stole from a toy store in Westport.

They said the man first entered the Awesome Toys location on Post Road East around 4:45 p.m. on Aug. 7.

Police said he stole a “Traxxas” truck and art supplies.

He returned on Aug. 11 and filled up two large bags with items, then fled without paying.

Police shared surveillance photos of the suspect.

On one trip, Westport police said the suspect filled two large bags worth of items and fled without paying.(Westport police)

They described him as appearing to stand 6′2″ tall and weighing about 220 pounds. He wore a white t-shirt, khaki pants, and a beige baseball hat.

He was last seen running east on Post Road East.

