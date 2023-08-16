Republicans speak out on state’s ‘aggressive’ electric vehicle plan

(WFSB) - Connecticut is moving towards cleaner air, but many Republicans say the current plan is aggressive.

Senate and House Republicans are coming down on Governor Lamont’s clean air regulations, which requires all new cars sold in 2035 to be electric.

“This governor and the democratic party should be ashamed of themselves by putting this kind of burden on our residents,” said Republican minority leader Vinnie Candelora.

Connecticut will need a lot more charging stations, and electricity to take on all the electric cars.

In addition, the average cost of a new electric car is about $53,000, but the average median income is $40,000. Electric vehicles are just something a lot of Connecticut families can’t afford.

United Illuminating wants to build 1,000 charging stations along I-95, but the public utilities regulatory authority denied funding.

The plan is still under review, but days after the rejection Governor Lamont rolled out his plan to follow California standards.

Democratic Senator Christine Cohen takes issue with the heavy criticism.

“States are not acting fast enough. We are in a good position here in Connecticut we are surrounded by states who are making these commitments,” said Cohen.

She says Connecticut has expanded its rebate program for Electric Vehicles but must also commit to building more charging stations.

These changes are also impacting the trucking industry according to John Blair from the Motor Transport Association of Connecticut.

“It’s a cost issue. It’s $150,000 for a diesel truck and $45,000 for a new electric truck. And we will be required to buy those trucks on an increasing basis from 2027 to 2035,” said Blair.

The governor’s spokesperson said we are in a climate emergency and back in 2004 the plan to start working towards cleaner air received unanimous support.

There is a public hearing next Tuesday at 9 a.m. on these regulations.

