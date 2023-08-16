Shelton police seek witnesses of deadly crash

SHELTON, CT (WFSB) – Shelton police are seeking witnesses of a deadly crash that happened Tuesday.

Authorities said it happened around 10 a.m. in the area of Shelton Avenue and Pine Street.

One vehicle was involved. Shelton police, fire and EMS responded.

A 32-year-old Ansonia man died in the crash, police said. He was the only occupant of the vehicle.

His name has not been released by police.

The crash is under investigation by the Shelton Accident Reconstruction Team.

“Police are looking to speak with anyone who may have witnessed the crash of the 2008 blue Nissan Altima,” authorities said.

Police believe a man riding a moped may have witnessed the crash.

Anyone with information is asked to call Lt. Brian Yerzak at 203-924-1544 EXT. 4471.

