Summer Escapes
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Something is taking large chomps out of striped bass in Long Island Sound

Wildlife officials say sharks nearly eating striped bass whole in Long Island Sound.
Wildlife officials say sharks nearly eating striped bass whole in Long Island Sound.(Connecticut Fish and Wildlife)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 1:59 PM EDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WFSB) - Anglers in Long Island Sound have been posting photos of whole bites taken out of striped bass.

It prompted the Connecticut Fish and Wildlife division of the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection to post about it.

It said the bites were the work of a shark, likely a sand tiger shark or sand bar (brown) shark, both of which can be found in the sound.

Check out the thread on the division’s Facebook page:

“We hear of this happening more and more over the past couple of years,” Connecticut Fish and Wildlife said in the post.

Sand tiger sharks can reach a length of 10.5 feet, according to the Florida Museum of Natural History.

Female brown sharks can measure out to more than 8 feet long, Marine and Coastal Fisheries said.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

CT DOT urges drivers to stomp spotted lanternflies
CT DOT urges drivers to stomp spotted lanternflies
Block Island - WFSB file
Hartford police officer accused of sexual assault at a Block Island bar
Friday storms - WFSB
Technical Discussion: Breaks of sunshine this PM, a few showers possible
Middletown officer-involved shooting
Body camera footage shows man attack Middletown officer with a hammer
Hartford shooting - WFSB
Man killed in Hartford’s 28th homicide of the year

Latest News

Shelton police vehicle - WFSB
Shelton police seek witnesses of deadly crash
Brandon Maynard.
Man charged with manslaughter in CCSU student’s death
Vedant Gandhi was arrested for harassing a woman in Meriden with text messages.
Police: New Jersey man sent harassing texts to Meriden woman
Friday storms - WFSB
Technical Discussion: Breaks of sunshine this PM, a few showers possible