UConn overpaid some employees on sabbatical, audit finds

UConn overpaid employees on sabbatical, audit finds
By Stephanie Simoni
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 6:19 PM EDT|Updated: 45 minutes ago
STORRS, CT (WFSB) - An audit found the University of Connecticut overpaid some employees who took part in the sabbatical program.

This 50-page audit reveals the school overpaid six faculty members hundreds of thousands of dollars.

One overpayment was a high as $355,000, another $98,000.

The state audit also found UConn granted sabbatical leave inconsistent with its bylaws.

The report cites a lack of effective procedures, and finds the school needs to have a better handle on its sabbatical leave program.

The audit also found the school could not recoup money from four faculty members who did not come back to work after their sabbaticals.

In the audit, UConn responded saying:

“The University agrees with this recommendation and will develop a refreshed and appropriate approval process.”

Eyewitness News reached out to the school with more questions, including whether they’ll be able to recoup all or some of this money.

You can find the full report HERE.

