Upfront airline pricing could be rolling back

(WFSB) - Changes could be coming to how you shop for flights.

A new law would allow airlines to not include taxes and fees in the listed price.

Ta-micky Brooks was flying into Bradley International Airport to help her mom move to Connecticut.

She says she always searches for the best deal when flying.

“Oh, I’m bargain baby, until the day I die. I love a good bargain,” said Brooks.

Brooks uses Google Flights to help compare prices. She likes how the prices listed already include taxes and fees like the US Transportation tax and the US Passenger Facility charge. Right now, there is a law that requires airlines to include those fees in the advertised price.

However, the FAA re-authorization act passed by the House last month includes a section that would would change that. The bill is more than 800 pages long and is mostly about airline safety and other regulations. A section on page 642 would roll back the upfront pricing rule that’s been in place since 2012.

“It’s like Ticketmaster. When you buy tickets for a concert, yes it says $700 for 3 tickets and then when hit checkout it’s like $1203 with all these hidden fees,” said Brooks.

Airlines for America, a group that represents airlines, argues almost everything else is advertised without federal taxes included and flights should be no different.

The group said they were unavailable for an interview but provided the following statement:

“Currently, nearly every consumer product is advertised without federal taxes included. This provision would provide clarity on the actual cost of a ticket versus the numerous government taxes and fees that are added. U.S. government-imposed taxes on commercial aviation totaled ~$20 billion (approximately $55 million per day) in 2022. The American people deserve transparency, and the government should not be able to hide its mandated fees as the base cost of airfare. "

The bill now moves on to the Senate.

Senator Richard Blumenthal is working to make sure the upfront pricing law stays in place. He also wants to add other protections including a passenger’s bill of rights.

“I think knowing in advance the full price, whatever you call it, is an absolute imperative. Airline passengers deserve and need to know what the full charges would be,” said Blumenthal.

Brooks has questions for everyone involved.

“What are we doing? Literally. That’s my question. Both sides: what are we doing?” said Brooks.

The bill is still being debate in the Senate’s commerce committee.

