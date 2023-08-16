U.S. marshals, police capture Waterbury murder suspect in Hartford

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A man wanted for a deadly social club shooting in Waterbury was arrested in Hartford.

Joshua Morales, 29, is one of three suspects in the July 16 murder of 40-year-old Gregory Robertson of Fredericksburg, VA.

Joshua Morales was arrested in connection with a social club murder that happened in Waterbury in July. (Waterbury police)

The Connecticut U.S. Marshals Violent Fugitive Task Force, which worked with Waterbury and Hartford police departments, arrested Morales on Wednesday.

The Waterbury Police Department obtained an arrest warrant for Morales on the day of the shooting that charges him with murder, possession of a large capacity magazine, illegal alteration to a firearm, criminal possession of a firearm and use of a machine gun in a violent crime.

Wednesday, U.S. marshals, Waterbury police and Hartford police found Morales at an apartment on Washington Street in Hartford and took him into custody.

Morales was transported to the Waterbury Police Department for processing and had a court-set bond of $3 million.

Police are still looking for another suspect, 34-year-old Andrew Dennis of Waterbury.

Dennis will be charged with second-degree reckless endangerment and operation of an unlicensed bar. There was no bond for his warrant.

The third suspect, 34-year-old German Pena-Lopez, was arrested on July 18.

Police said they responded to The Bunker Social Club at 4 a.m. on July 16 after they were notified of a large crowd outside.

As they investigated, officers located an adult man inside the social club with a fatal gunshot wound.

Robertson was pronounced deceased on scene.

As that happened, two more adult male victims arrived at Saint Mary’s Hospital with gunshot wounds. Both were listed in stable condition.

Police believed they were hurt at the social club.

