West Nile virus detected in Waterbury

Mosquito.
By Rob Polansky
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 10:18 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - West Nile virus was detected in Waterbury, according to the city’s health department.

The Waterbury Health Department announced it on Wednesday on social media.

“𝐖𝐡𝐢𝐥𝐞 𝐭𝐡𝐞𝐫𝐞'𝐬 𝐧𝐨 𝐧𝐞𝐞𝐝 𝐭𝐨 𝐩𝐚𝐧𝐢𝐜, 𝐢𝐭'𝐬 𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐞𝐧𝐭𝐢𝐚𝐥 𝐭𝐨 𝐬𝐭𝐚𝐲 𝐩𝐫𝐨𝐚𝐜𝐭𝐢𝐯𝐞 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐭𝐚𝐤𝐞 𝐧𝐞𝐜𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐚𝐫𝐲 𝐩𝐫𝐞𝐜𝐚𝐮𝐭𝐢𝐨𝐧𝐬 𝐭𝐨 𝐞𝐧𝐬𝐮𝐫𝐞 𝐲𝐨𝐮𝐫 𝐬𝐚𝐟𝐞𝐭𝐲 𝐚𝐧𝐝 𝐰𝐞𝐥𝐥-𝐛𝐞𝐢𝐧𝐠,” the department posted to Facebook.

It recommended people take some steps to protect themselves, such as using insect repellent, covering up, and eliminating standing water that could be used as breeding sites.

It also urged people to keep up with yard maintenance to reduce mosquito resting areas.

West Nile symptoms include flu-like symptoms like fever, headache, body aches, and fatigue.

