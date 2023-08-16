Summer Escapes
Woman turns herself in following deadly pedestrian strike in Meriden

File photo of a Meriden police cruiser.
File photo of a Meriden police cruiser.(WFSB)
By WFSB Staff
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 12:17 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
MERIDEN, CT (WFSB) - A teenager turned herself into police Wednesday on a warrant that stemmed from a deadly pedestrian strike from over the winter.

Jenessa Matias, 19, of Meriden was charged with negligent homicide with a motor vehicle, evading responsibility, and possession of cannabis.

The incident happened on Lewis Avenue on Feb. 1 around 11:35 p.m.

Police said Matias drove her Dodge Caliber north on Lewis Avenue after she finished her work shift when she hit a pedestrian who was in the roadway.

Clarence Harkless, 58, was laying in the northbound lane of Lewis Ave near the south entrance to MidState Medical Center before he was struck.

“It is believed that Harkless was attempting to walk to the bus stop located in the Meriden Mall parking lot in order to go to New Britain on the late bus,” police said in a news release. “It is unknown why Harkless was laying in the roadway but he was found to be intoxicated by alcohol and drugs.”

Police said Matias hit Harkless and pulled over to the side of the road.

“When she realized that she hit a person she panicked and left the scene,” police said. “On Feb. 2, a tip from a concerned citizen lead police to discover the Dodge Caliber parked in front of the home where Matias lives.”

Evidence collected from under the vehicle was consistent with the clothing Harkless wore at the time, police said.

Matias had a court-set bond of $50,000. She was arraigned in Meriden Superior Court.

