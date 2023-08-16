Summer Escapes
Yale student woke up to intruder in their bedroom, police say

By Evan Sobol
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 4:01 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) – An intruder got into a Yale student’s bedroom, according to police.

It happened July 23 on Edgewood Avenue between Park Street and Lynwood Place, police said.

A Yale student woke up to an unknown male around 5:28 a.m., said police.

The intruder fled after a fight with the student.

Police said the student was not injured and did not need medical care.

Earlier this summer, a Yale student woke up to an intruder in their apartment on Mansfield Street.

“Always lock your doors and windows, keep hedges near doors and windows trimmed, and make sure your entrance is well-lit. Use a locking device that allows the window to open a few inches for ventilation, and secure window air conditioners where possible,” Yale police said.

Anyone with information on the incident on Edgewood Avenue is asked to call New Haven police at 203-946-6316 or Yale Police at 203-432-4400.

