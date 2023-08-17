3 Cares partners with IKEA to show teacher appreciation

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - With the start of the new school year right around the corner, there’s no better time to show teachers just how grateful we are for them.

3 Cares partnered with IKEA for “Teacher Appreciation Day”

Dozens of teachers lined up early this morning outside of IKEA in New Haven to take part.

They received a special bag of goodies upon check in, coupons, a chance to spin the wheel of prizes plus, the first 100 teachers to show up also snagged a gift card!

While IKEA staffers say it warmed their hearts to be able to give back, educators said it was so nice to be recognized!

The Mayor and Senator Blumenthal were also in attendance to show their appreciation.

Alyssa Hall a special education kindergarten teacher in West Haven said, “it’s funny cause you almost feel guilty sometimes spending it on your own self instead of buying something for your classroom because you want what’s best for the kids and have everything for the kids and you sort of forget about yourself.”

