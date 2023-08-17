Summer Escapes
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

3 Cares partners with IKEA to show teacher appreciation

Dozens of teachers lined up early this morning outside of IKEA in New Haven to take part.
By Marcy Jones
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 12:42 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - With the start of the new school year right around the corner, there’s no better time to show teachers just how grateful we are for them.

3 Cares partnered with IKEA for “Teacher Appreciation Day”

Dozens of teachers lined up early this morning outside of IKEA in New Haven to take part.

They received a special bag of goodies upon check in, coupons, a chance to spin the wheel of prizes plus, the first 100 teachers to show up also snagged a gift card!

While IKEA staffers say it warmed their hearts to be able to give back, educators said it was so nice to be recognized!

The Mayor and Senator Blumenthal were also in attendance to show their appreciation.

Alyssa Hall a special education kindergarten teacher in West Haven said, “it’s funny cause you almost feel guilty sometimes spending it on your own self instead of buying something for your classroom because you want what’s best for the kids and have everything for the kids and you sort of forget about yourself.”

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Middletown officer-involved shooting
Body camera footage shows man attack Middletown officer with a hammer
Wildlife officials say sharks nearly eating striped bass whole in Long Island Sound.
Something is taking large chomps out of striped bass in Long Island Sound
Meteorologist Jill Gilardi updates the weather for Thursday Aug. 17. Here's the noon forecast.
Technical Discussion: Stormy start to Friday, then less humid
From left to right: James Davis, Ronald Scott.
Police make 2 arrests for shooting death of Waterbury 17-year-old
Support for Middletown officer attacked with hammer
Learning more about the Middletown officer attacked by a suspect

Latest News

Money (generic)
Children enrolled in family assistance program to receive extra money from the state
Meteorologist Jill Gilardi updates the weather for Thursday Aug. 17. Here's the noon forecast.
Technical Discussion: Stormy start to Friday, then less humid
Firefighters responded to a fire on Bank Street in New London the morning of Aug. 17.
Café in New London closed until further notice due to fire
Marc Trevon Mann was arrested in connection with a street takeover in Tolland that happened in...
Another arrest made in Tolland street takeover case that involved more than 100 people