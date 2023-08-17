Summer Escapes
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

3 Catholic churches in Waterbury to close

3 more Catholic churches in Waterbury to close
By Evan Sobol
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 4:42 PM EDT|Updated: 23 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – Three Catholic churches in Waterbury are closing this fall.

St. Joseph, Saints Peter and Paul, and Blessed Sacrament will be closing September 30, according to the Archdiocese of Hartford.

Parishioners were notified of the changes this week.

The archdiocese said the Blessed Sacrament campus will be used for Catholic education.

The future of St. Joseph and Saints Peter and Paul will be discussed, the archdiocese said.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Middletown officer-involved shooting
Body camera footage shows man attack Middletown officer with a hammer
Wildlife officials say sharks nearly eating striped bass whole in Long Island Sound.
Something is taking large chomps out of striped bass in Long Island Sound
Meteorologist Jill Gilardi updates the weather for Thursday Aug. 17. Here's the noon forecast.
Technical Discussion: An alert for strong storms tomorrow morning
From left to right: James Davis, Ronald Scott.
Police make 2 arrests for shooting death of Waterbury 17-year-old
Support for Middletown officer attacked with hammer
Learning more about the Middletown officer attacked by a suspect

Latest News

Schools prepare to deal with teacher shortage
Shortage of teachers, paraprofessionals will be a challenge for schools this year
Schools prepare to deal with teacher shortage
Schools prepare to deal with teacher shortage
3 more Catholic churches in Waterbury to close
3 more Catholic churches in Waterbury to close
Meteorologist Mike Slifer said torrential rain and isolated flooding are possible for Friday...
Technical Discussion: An alert for strong storms tomorrow morning