3 Catholic churches in Waterbury to close

WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) – Three Catholic churches in Waterbury are closing this fall.

St. Joseph, Saints Peter and Paul, and Blessed Sacrament will be closing September 30, according to the Archdiocese of Hartford.

Parishioners were notified of the changes this week.

The archdiocese said the Blessed Sacrament campus will be used for Catholic education.

The future of St. Joseph and Saints Peter and Paul will be discussed, the archdiocese said.

