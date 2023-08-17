Summer Escapes
Another arrest made in Tolland street takeover case that involved more than 100 people

By Rob Polansky
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 12:20 PM EDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
TOLLAND, CT (WFSB) - State police announced that they took another person into custody for a Tolland street takeover incident that happened back in May.

Marc Trevon Mann, 21, of Bloomfield, was charged with first-degree criminal mischief, damage to a motor vehicle, first-degree riot, conspiracy to commit first-degree riot, and first-degree reckless endangerment.

Marc Trevon Mann was arrested in connection with a street takeover in Tolland that happened in May, state police said.(Connecticut State Police)

Several people were arrested for their involvement in the takeover, which took place on May 21.

Dozens of people blocked roads during the incident, which was organized over social media through an app called “Telegram” and a group chat named “Lostt boyzz.” The area was Fieldstone Commons and Merrow Road.

A warrant for Mann was issued on Wednesday, state police said. He turned himself in on the same day.

Troopers said Mann was involved in the damaging of a driver’s vehicle, the 911 recordings from which were released last week.

Video recorded Mann violently kicking the car in a couple of places.

According to Mann’s arrest warrant. the victim’s insurance company reported between $16,500 and $20,000 worth of damage to the vehicle. The repair process was said to still be ongoing.

Channel 3 spoke to the victims after the incident.

Mann’s bond was set at $5,000. He was given a court date of Sept. 13.

