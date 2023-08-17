Summer Escapes
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Back-to-school rally hosted by New Haven Public Schools

New Haven hosts back-to-school rally
By Matt McFarland
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 5:17 PM EDT|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - The Elm City is getting ready to return to the classroom.

New Haven Public Schools is hosting a back-to-school rally on Thursday.

The rally goes until 5 p.m.

When the event started at 2 p.m., before the gates even opened at Bowen Field, they had a line stretching down the parking lot of families waiting to get in.

There is plenty of excitement for not just the upcoming school year but also for a chance to grab free school supplies.

Members of the Hillhouse High School marching band kicked off the rally, designed to get kids and families fired up for the new school year.

They got to hear messages from New Haven’s mayor and its new superintendent.

In the elm city, the focus is on promoting attendance, as they try to cut down on chronic absenteeism, and improving literacy scores, getting students hooked on reading.

Put on by the school district every august, the rally features entertainment, food, arts and crafts, and games, along with several community organizations setting up tables and providing information.

You can’t forget about the free backpacks, books and school supplies.

“I’m excited to go back to school because I’m going to see a lot of people I know, my friends so I’m excited to go back to school,” said Jocelyn Lilly, 7th grader.

“I think this is an awesome thing that they’re doing for the kids, a lot of people might not be able to afford book bags and supplies, so this helps the kids get what they want and what they need,” said Denise Cox of New Haven.

It’s not just the kids who are excited about heading back. Cox is a bus driver, so she’s looking at starting up the school year as well.

The school year in New Haven starts on Thursday August 31st, two weeks from today.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Middletown officer-involved shooting
Body camera footage shows man attack Middletown officer with a hammer
Wildlife officials say sharks nearly eating striped bass whole in Long Island Sound.
Something is taking large chomps out of striped bass in Long Island Sound
Meteorologist Mike Slifer said torrential rain and isolated flooding are possible for Friday...
Technical Discussion: An alert for strong storms tomorrow morning
From left to right: James Davis, Ronald Scott.
Police make 2 arrests for shooting death of Waterbury 17-year-old
Support for Middletown officer attacked with hammer
Learning more about the Middletown officer attacked by a suspect

Latest News

Hunter Calle.
Man who worked with kids at motocross club accused of sexual assault
Schools prepare to deal with teacher shortage
Shortage of teachers, paraprofessionals will be a challenge for schools this year
Man who worked as mentor with kids accused of sexual assault
Man who worked as mentor with kids accused of sexual assault
3 more Catholic churches in Waterbury to close
3 Catholic churches in Waterbury to close