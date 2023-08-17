Back-to-school rally hosted by New Haven Public Schools

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - The Elm City is getting ready to return to the classroom.

New Haven Public Schools is hosting a back-to-school rally on Thursday.

The rally goes until 5 p.m.

When the event started at 2 p.m., before the gates even opened at Bowen Field, they had a line stretching down the parking lot of families waiting to get in.

There is plenty of excitement for not just the upcoming school year but also for a chance to grab free school supplies.

Members of the Hillhouse High School marching band kicked off the rally, designed to get kids and families fired up for the new school year.

They got to hear messages from New Haven’s mayor and its new superintendent.

In the elm city, the focus is on promoting attendance, as they try to cut down on chronic absenteeism, and improving literacy scores, getting students hooked on reading.

Put on by the school district every august, the rally features entertainment, food, arts and crafts, and games, along with several community organizations setting up tables and providing information.

You can’t forget about the free backpacks, books and school supplies.

“I’m excited to go back to school because I’m going to see a lot of people I know, my friends so I’m excited to go back to school,” said Jocelyn Lilly, 7th grader.

“I think this is an awesome thing that they’re doing for the kids, a lot of people might not be able to afford book bags and supplies, so this helps the kids get what they want and what they need,” said Denise Cox of New Haven.

It’s not just the kids who are excited about heading back. Cox is a bus driver, so she’s looking at starting up the school year as well.

The school year in New Haven starts on Thursday August 31st, two weeks from today.

