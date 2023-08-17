BBB releases study looking into companies that claim to pay back debt

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Between student loans and credit cards, millions of Americans are working to pay back debt.

Today, the Better Business Bureau released a new study looking into the companies that say they can help.

If you’re like Laura Hughes in Cromwell, getting a call from someone offering help with debt almost every day. She just hangs up.

I just feel like you’re getting in more trouble when you deal with those companies,” said Hughes. “I feel like they’re just out to get you.”

A study released Thursday by the Better Business Bureau finds Hughes’ instincts may be right.

A BBB study found that from June 2020 to June 2023 there were more than 12,000 complaints and negative reviews about debt relief, consolidation and credit repair companies.

More than 100 of those complaints were from people in Connecticut.

The study found the most common complaints were high fees, unexpected charges and customer service issues. But that doesn’t mean they’re all a scam.

“Unfortunately, there’s a lot of bad actors in this industry, but there are consumers who have had success,” said Kristen Johnson from BBB Serving Connecticut.

“We don’t want to paint all of the companies in a bad light, but we want to make sure that people are aware of their rights, and if a company won’t tell you your rights, then you need to look elsewhere.”

To find out if a company is legitimate, the BBB suggests doing a few things.

One, never pay upfront. Companies are required by law to provide a service first before requesting payment.

Two, question big promises. Credit can rarely big fixed in a short amount of time.

And three, don’t rush it. A legitimate company shouldn’t pressure you into signing up. They should give you time to do research.

“I’ve just never heard anything good about them,” said Hughes.

Hughes plans to keep hanging up instead of focusing on what she can’t control.

“Everything is a budget now. You got to know what you got coming in,” said Hughes.

It’s all something to think about the next time the phone rings.

