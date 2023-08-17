Children enrolled in family assistance program to receive extra money from the state

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A one-time back-to-school check is on its way to the families of children around the state, if they were enrolled in a special assistance program.

The Connecticut Department of Social Services announced on Thursday that it will deliver a $55 cash benefit to 7,500 children across the state through federal Pandemic Emergency Assistance Funds.

“This benefit will go to children aged 5 to 17 who were enrolled in the Temporary Family Assistance program in May 2023,” the DSS said.

Connecticut previously distributed approximately $7 million in PEAF assistance in Aug. 2022. The funding for the current round of benefits came from a supplemental federal PEAF distribution.

The new distribution was set to go out on Aug. 19.

Here are the details from the DSS:

The additional benefit goes to households of 7,500 children between the ages of 5 and 17 who received a TFA benefit in May 2023.

Includes 4-year-olds who turned 5 by May 31.

Includes 17-year-olds who turned 18 by May 2.

The one-time cash benefit is $55 per eligible child.

Families do not need to apply for the additional funds. All eligible households will automatically receive the benefit on their existing electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards.

DSS said it is correlating the distribution of the benefit with the start of Connecticut’s Tax-Free Week, which runs from Aug. 20 – Aug. 26 to help families maximize back-to-school purchases or other essential needs.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.