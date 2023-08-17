Summer Escapes
CT unemployment rate drops to 3.6%

A hiring sign is displayed at a fast food restaurant. (file)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 11:24 AM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut’s unemployment rate fell to 3.6 percent, according to the state Department of Labor.

CT DOL commissioner Danté Bartolomeo released the July labor situation report on Thursday, which showed the lowest rate since Sept. 2019.

The unemployment rate for June was 3.7 percent.

The report also showed that Connecticut employers added 2,900 jobs last month. Also, June jobs numbers were revised up by 2,100 to a 2,500 decline.

To date, Connecticut has added 19,100 jobs in 2023, the DOL said.

“Just over halfway through 2023, economic indicators remain positive with a low unemployment rate, overall yearly job growth, and a continued low unemployment weekly filing rate,” Bartolomeo said. “Employers have about 90,000 jobs available in the state. It’s a good economic climate for job seekers with employers hiring for a wide variety of jobs and skill levels. Connecticut’s labor force participation rate remains above national levels, however, the number of available workers is a concern for recruiters trying to fill jobs.”

Job growth trends were said to be important signals of industry sector health, according to CTDOL office of research director Patrick Flaherty.

“In Connecticut, seven sectors are now at or above pre-pandemic job levels,” Flaherty said. “While the health care sector remains below pre-pandemic job levels due to nursing homes, the entire sector is back in job creation mode, a good sign for the economy. On the other hand, virtual meeting technology has driven what may be a permanent shift away from corporate travel, a change impacting the accommodations and food services sector.”

