DEEP’s EnCon police issued $3,300 worth of infractions for illegal trout fishing

DEEP's EnCon police said they issued $3,300 worth of infractions for illegal trout fishing on...
DEEP's EnCon police said they issued $3,300 worth of infractions for illegal trout fishing on the Farmington River.(EnCon police)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 11:59 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
NEW HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Environmental police said they recently preformed compliance checks on a group of fishermen on the Farmington River.

The investigation from the Department of Energy and Environmental Protection’s environmental conservation police led to a total of $3,300 worth of infractions issued.

The checks were done on one of the state’s trout management areas, which in this case was the Farmington River in the Barkhamsted and New Hartford area.

“It was determined that none of the men had fishing licenses or trout stamps,” EnCon police said. “During a check of the immediate area where the men were fishing, a total of 20 trout were located in various different locations.”

The fish measured from 16 inches to 7 inches.

“The violations ranged from over the daily creel limit, fishing without a valid 2023 license, and no trout or salmon stamp,” EnCon police continued. “The trout were seized and will be used for maintenance training for our three department fish and game detection K9s who are trained in sniffing out trout as one of their specific target odors.”

Connecticut has ten sections of river where the harvest of trout is not allowed at any time and all catches must be released, according to DEEP. The sections of river have the ability to support trout survival year-round, unlike most waters in the state where the water temperature becomes lethal for some period of time.

Catch and release trout fishing is allowed on the West Branch Farmington River in Barkhamsted and New Hartford from the second Saturday of April until Aug. 31. However, a fishing license and a trout and salmon stamp are required.

DEEP’s fishing guide for trout can be found here.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

