Door Dash driver shot while delivering food in New Haven

(KOTA)
By Zoe Strothers
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 10:39 PM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
NEW HAVEN, Conn. (WFSB) - A Door Dash driver was shot while trying to delivering food in New Haven.

New Haven police responded to Yale-New Haven Hospital at 3:30 AM.

They say the driver told them he was delivering for Door Dash in East Haven when he was approached by unknown individuals who attempted to steal his vehicle.

The victim was shot during the altercation, but managed to drive himself to his home in West Haven and call the police.

That is when he was transported to Yale-New Haven Hospital and told police he was shot in East Haven.

The East Haven Police Department was contacted and took over the investigation, according to New Haven police.

“East Haven investigators interviewed the victim again, and he claimed that he had been shot in New Haven, specifically in Fair Haven,” New Haven police said in a statement.

The victim was able to lead investigators to where he was shot in Fair Haven at the intersection of Ferry Street and Pierpont Street.

The New Haven Police Department is currently investigating this incident.

Anyone with information is encouraged to come forward by contacting the New Haven Police Department Investigative Services Division at (203) 946-6304, or through the department’s anonymous tip-line at 866-888-TIPS (8477).

