DPH warns not to eat some ice cream cups due to Listeriosis outbreak

“Soft Serve On The Go” ice cream cups.
“Soft Serve On The Go” ice cream cups.(U.S. Food and Drug Administration)
By Evan Sobol
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 6:00 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
(WFSB) – The Connecticut Department of Public Health is warning people not to eat “Soft Serve On The Go” ice cream cups because of a Listeriosis outbreak.

The ice cream cups are made by Real Kosher Ice Cream out of Brooklyn, New York, DPH said.

The ice cream is sold at grocery and convenience stores, according to officials.

A national Listeriosis outbreak is linked with the ice cream, said DPH.

Real Kosher Ice Cream issued a recall of all flavors. They are sold in an 8 oz. clear plastic cup.

No illnesses in connection with the outbreak have been reported in Connecticut.

“There have been Listeria infections in other states that have been linked to this product,” DPH said.

The FDA and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are investigating the outbreak.

For more information from DPH, click HERE.

Fore more information on the recall, you can go to the FDA’s website HERE.

