DPH warns not to eat some ice cream cups due to Listeriosis outbreak

(WFSB) – The Connecticut Department of Public Health is warning people not to eat “Soft Serve On The Go” ice cream cups because of a Listeriosis outbreak.

The ice cream cups are made by Real Kosher Ice Cream out of Brooklyn, New York, DPH said.

The ice cream is sold at grocery and convenience stores, according to officials.

A national Listeriosis outbreak is linked with the ice cream, said DPH.

Real Kosher Ice Cream issued a recall of all flavors. They are sold in an 8 oz. clear plastic cup.

No illnesses in connection with the outbreak have been reported in Connecticut.

“There have been Listeria infections in other states that have been linked to this product,” DPH said.

The FDA and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) are investigating the outbreak.

Those exposed to Listeria can have symptoms occur within a few hours or as long as two to three days after eating foods that are contaminated. Although healthy individuals may suffer only short-term symptoms such as high fever, severe headache, stiffness, nausea, abdominal pain and diarrhea, Listeria infection can cause miscarriages and stillbirths among pregnant women.

For more information from DPH, click HERE.

Fore more information on the recall, you can go to the FDA’s website HERE.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.