Educators concerned about students using A.I. for assignments

The increasing availability of artificial intelligence like Chat GPT has educators worried.
By Audrey Russo
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 7:14 AM EDT|Updated: 22 minutes ago
WATERBURY, CT (WFSB) - Teachers have been preparing to go back to school with the fear that more and more of their students’ work may be plagiarized.

The increasing availability of artificial intelligence like Chat GPT has educators worried.

Channel 3 investigated how often children have been actually using the technology on assignments.

All they have to do is type in a question to get an answer or even a whole essay. It takes just seconds.

Chat GPT is one of several speedy A.I. programs available to anyone on the internet.

Yet, some students confessed their curiosity about the language-processing tool, which from afar looks like one heck of a homework helper.

“I’m thinking about starting to use it because I was kind of struggling in school last year,” said Mickal Holmes, a senior at Crosby High School in Waterbury. “I’ve been very tempted to use it. I’ve actually used it [for] some of my papers. I’d look up information.”

However, the students Channel 3 spoke with said it may give wrong answers.

They felt that they needed to fact-check the information it provided because some of it was outdated.

Channel 3 tested out Chat GPT to see if some of the students’ concerns about accuracy were warranted.

Eyewitness News asked for information about Waterbury, such as “who is the mayor?” and “name the high schools.”

When Channel 3 got to question number five, “tell me the history of Wilby High SchooL,” Chat GPT said that the school’s namesake was Charles F Wilby.

The first name is actually Stephen.

“We’ve had a few try to pull some things off, but we’ve also had some kids who are trying to use it for a better reasons,” one school official told Channel 3.

There is something people may not have predicted: Waterbury Public Schools officials said they aren’t completely against Chat GPT and don’t necessarily see it as cheating.

Channel 3 sat down with the district’s supervisor of technology to talk about the ways she has been training teachers and students to work with A.I. rather than against it.

See more on Eyewitness News starting at 4 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

