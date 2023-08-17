Summer Escapes
Fire department responds to partial building collapse, One firefighter transported to St. Francis

Partial building collapse in Manchester.
Partial building collapse in Manchester.
By Zoe Strothers
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 9:17 PM EDT|Updated: 38 minutes ago
MANCHESTER, Conn. (WFSB) - The Manchester Fire Department responded to a report of a partial building collapse on Thompson Road earlier this evening.

The incident occurred around 7:30 PM.

The fire department said that the building was evacuated when they arrived, and utilities were shut off.

They found that the brick façade on the outside of the building had fallen and damaged multiple cars.

The building suffered no structural damage and was rendered safe by the Fire Marshalls Office and the building inspector.

Residents have now been allowed to re-occupy the building.

No residents were injured, but one firefighter was transported to St. Francis for a minor ankle injury.

