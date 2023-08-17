Firefighters battle fire at café in New London

NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) - Fire crews were called to a fire at a business in New London on Thursday morning.

The Naval Submarine Base in New London confirmed to Channel 3 that city firefighters responded to a fire on Bank Street.

Firefighters responded to a fire on Bank Street in New London the morning of Aug. 17. (WFSB)

Channel 3 learned that the address was for the Muddy Waters Café.

There’s no word on injuries or a cause.

