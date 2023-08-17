Firefighters battle fire at café in New London
NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) - Fire crews were called to a fire at a business in New London on Thursday morning.
The Naval Submarine Base in New London confirmed to Channel 3 that city firefighters responded to a fire on Bank Street.
Channel 3 learned that the address was for the Muddy Waters Café.
There’s no word on injuries or a cause.
