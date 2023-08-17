Summer Escapes
Firefighters battle fire at café in New London

The New London Fire Department said it battled a morning fire.
By Rob Polansky
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 7:24 AM EDT|Updated: 9 minutes ago
NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) - Fire crews were called to a fire at a business in New London on Thursday morning.

The Naval Submarine Base in New London confirmed to Channel 3 that city firefighters responded to a fire on Bank Street.

Firefighters responded to a fire on Bank Street in New London the morning of Aug. 17.
Firefighters responded to a fire on Bank Street in New London the morning of Aug. 17.(WFSB)

Channel 3 learned that the address was for the Muddy Waters Café.

There’s no word on injuries or a cause.

Eyewitness News has a crew on the way to the scene.

Refresh this page and watch Channel 3 for updates.

