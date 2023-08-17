Man who worked with kids at motocross club accused of sexual assault

PLAINFIELD, CT (WFSB) - A man who worked as a mentor with kids was arrested for sexual assault, according to Plainfield police.

Authorities said 23-year-old Hunter Calle of Canterbury was charged with sexual assault second-degree and two counts of risk of injury involving sex with a minor.

Hunter Calle. (Plainfield Police Department)

Calle was arrested on Thursday.

“The initial complaint was filed on June 21, 2023, reporting that Calle had sexually assaulted a minor approximately 3 years prior,” police said.

The assault took place at the Central Cycle Club in Plainfield, according to police. The club is a nonprofit motocross club.

Calle was a mentor in a kid’s series racing program at the club, police said.

Calle is being held on a $25,000 bond pending his arraignment in Danielson court on Friday.

