Newington couple recounts escape from deadly Maui wildfires

(WFSB) - A family vacation is the last place you would expect to witness a tragic chapter in history.

A Newington couple recounted what they experienced in Maui, where the deadliest U.S. wildfire in a century has killed more than 100 people.

The family got back Wednesday and shared their harrowing experience.

Twelve days between three Hawaiian islands was the perfect place for Justin Rich and Lauren O’Leary-Rich to take stock of how blessed their lives truly are.

“We just celebrated our 10-year anniversary back in January I had my 40th birthday back in November so it was some momentous dates and times for us,” Justin said.

The couple and their two kids were about a week into their trip and headed to their next destination on Maui, Lahaina.

“That’s when we got caught in traffic,” said Justin.

The vacation to celebrate family milestones became a footnote to the deadliest wildfire in modern U.S. history.

“We were in our car about a half hour from Lahaina town and it’s absolutely been decimated by these wildfires,” Justin said.

Knowing a hotel was out of the question, the family spent the night sleeping in the same place as others fleeing the devastation.

“There was a grocery store, Safeway, right over there and we pull into the parking lot,” said Lauren. “We are not the only people who are going to be sleeping in our cars tonight.”

Ten years of marriage and two kids, packed into an SUV.

“I’m watching the fires get closer and closer to us,” Justin said.

Justin stayed awake, a sleepless night with nothing but what he witnessed as a souvenir.

“You bring some of it back. It really got me,” said Justin. “As a father as a husband all you can do is pray and hope that they get out of it.”

The family left Maui as soon as they could and made it back to the states safely.

As they look towards marking the next set of big anniversaries and birthdays, the Rich’s thoughts are still with the island that’s much less fortunate right now.

“They’re wonderful people, they’re humans and they’re hurting,” Justin said.

For information on charities helping the Maui fire victims, click HERE.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.