Summer Escapes
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Photos, addresses said to be of Georgia grand jurors who indicted Trump posted on far-right websites

Former President Trump is charged with racketeering in the Georgia election interference case. (CNN, POOL, GA SENATE CHAMBERS, WPIX, FBI, WABC, WXIA, NATIONAL A
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 10:29 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Purported names, photos and addresses of grand jurors in former President Donald Trump’s election subversion case in Georgia are circulating on the far-right internet

That Fulton County grand jury voted this week to indict Trump and 18 co-defendants.

Experts said some anonymous users are calling for violence against the jurors.

The names being circulated on these far-right wing sites appear to match the names of at least 13 of the 26 grand jurors that served on the panel.

It’s not clear if those are the actual grand jurors or just people with the same names. Some of the addresses appear to be wrong.

Georgia State Sen. Jen Jordan talks about the challenges the DA will face in seating a jury. (Source: CNN)

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Middletown officer-involved shooting
Body camera footage shows man attack Middletown officer with a hammer
Wildlife officials say sharks nearly eating striped bass whole in Long Island Sound.
Something is taking large chomps out of striped bass in Long Island Sound
Friday morning storms - WFSB
Technical Discussion: Stormy start to Friday, then less humid
From left to right: James Davis, Ronald Scott.
Police make 2 arrests for shooting death of Waterbury 17-year-old
A police cruiser struck a woman who fired a gun into the air at an intersection in New York.
Police cruiser spotted ramming into woman armed with a gun

Latest News

Firefighters responded to a fire on Bank Street in New London the morning of Aug. 17.
Café in New London closed until further notice due to fire
Chat GPT on Waterbury schools - WFSB
Educators concerned about students using A.I. for assignments
A hiring sign is displayed at a fast food restaurant. (file)
CT unemployment rate drops to 3.6%
Jonas Bare, 50, and Cynthia Hovsepian, 37, were reported missing on Saturday.
Couple missing for days after not checking out of vacation rental
FILE - An American Airlines plane lands at Logan International Airport, Thursday, Jan. 26,...
Airlines are adding new routes and making a bold bet on continued strong demand for travel