Robbery suspect points gun at 7-Eleven clerk in Newington

NEWINGTON, CT (WFSB) - The 7-Eleven convenience store located on New Britain Avenue around 11 p.m. Wednesday night.

Officers determined that a male suspect dressed in a black hooded sweatshirt, dark-colored pants, white sneakers and a black face covering entered the store.

While in the store, the male suspect jumped over the counter while displaying a firearm and pointing it at the clerk.

The suspect removed an undetermined amount of cash from the register and left the store.

The suspect fled in a white-colored Jeep Grand Cherokee.

No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Newington Police Department at (860) 666-8445.

