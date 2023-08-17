Robbery suspect points gun at 7-Eleven clerk in Newington
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 8:57 AM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
NEWINGTON, CT (WFSB) - The 7-Eleven convenience store located on New Britain Avenue around 11 p.m. Wednesday night.
Officers determined that a male suspect dressed in a black hooded sweatshirt, dark-colored pants, white sneakers and a black face covering entered the store.
While in the store, the male suspect jumped over the counter while displaying a firearm and pointing it at the clerk.
The suspect removed an undetermined amount of cash from the register and left the store.
The suspect fled in a white-colored Jeep Grand Cherokee.
No injuries were reported as a result of the incident.
Anyone with information is asked to contact the Newington Police Department at (860) 666-8445.
Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.