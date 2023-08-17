Shortage of teachers, paraprofessionals will be a challenge for schools this year

BERLIN, CT (WFSB) - One of the biggest challenges for schools this year will be a shortage of teachers and paraprofessionals.

Superintendents from around the state went to Berlin High School Thursday.

It’s an annual event to get everyone charged up on the upcoming school year.

This year there is a theme, which is “infinite possibilities.”

It’s all about tapping into a student’s potential, but there’s no question the teacher shortage continues to be a problem.

Last year, according to the state Department of Education, there were 1,300 open teaching positions and the same number of open positions for paraprofessionals.

“We don’t have the numbers yet for this year. Some superintendents said today we are doing good. Some superintendents are not. They have been working hard all year long. We will soon have a survey so we will know exactly where we started this year, but right now we are focused on what we need to do,” said Charlene Russell-Tucker, Connecticut Education Commissioner.

Russell-Tucker said they are doing a few things to attract and retain more teachers.

They have attracted 400 teachers from surrounding states because Connecticut made it easier to transfer certifications.

There is now a paid apprenticeship program.

Paraprofessionals are in big demand.

“We do reorganize. We do not cancel but we reorganize, we will get our resources, how to reconfigure. We do some additional recruitment,” said Melissa Bavaro-Grande, East Granby Superintendent.

Bavaro-Grande said the pandemic took a toll and teachers have students that need all the support they can get.

The legislature got involved this year to give more schools more support. Educators were also looking for higher teachers’ salaries.

“Do you think things will get better with the teacher shortage?” Eyewitness News asked.

“I do. Just naturally until the contracts have settled. A bit higher than they had been, just knowing the value of teachers and all they have to do. But certainly the pay could always be better,” said Dr. Steven LePage, Superintendent for Regional School District 7.

It’s up to boards of education to pay their teachers. Some do pay more but the average starting salary is $48,000 a year. The U.S. Secretary of Education is recommending $60,000.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.