Theft suspect wearing ‘Make Money Not Friends’ hat sought by state police
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
OLD LYME, CT (WFSB) - State police are looking for a man who they said committed a theft at a liquor store in Old Lyme.
They did not identify the location of the theft; however, they posted to social media surveillance photos of the suspect.
The suspect wore a blue hooded sweatshirt with a white design on the front. He also had on a black hat that read “MAKE MONEY NOT FRIENDS” in white lettering.
Anyone with information was asked to call state police at 860-399-2100.
