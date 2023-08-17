Summer Escapes
Theft suspect wearing ‘Make Money Not Friends’ hat sought by state police

State police sought a man for a liquor store theft that happened in Old Lyme.
By Rob Polansky
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 9:25 AM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
OLD LYME, CT (WFSB) - State police are looking for a man who they said committed a theft at a liquor store in Old Lyme.

They did not identify the location of the theft; however, they posted to social media surveillance photos of the suspect.

The suspect wore a blue hooded sweatshirt with a white design on the front. He also had on a black hat that read “MAKE MONEY NOT FRIENDS” in white lettering.

Anyone with information was asked to call state police at 860-399-2100.

