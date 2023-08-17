Two arrested after string of robberies in New Haven

NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - A man and a juvenile are facing charges after a string of robberies in New Haven on Wednesday, according to police.

Authorities said four robberies happened around the city Wednesday morning.

The New Haven Inn on Pond Lily Avenue was robbed around 4:02 a.m., police said.

Two male suspects entered the building and one of them brandished a firearm, said police.

“They demanded the clerk to open the door, but the clerk refused, and the suspects fled the scene without taking anything,” New Haven police said.

The suspects then went to McDonald’s on Whalley Avenue. Officers responded around 4:46 a.m.

They stole a register drawer with about $70 inside from McDonald’s, police said.

Around 5:41 a.m., officers responded to the Shell Gas Station on Willow Street for another robbery.

“Two masked men entered the store, with one of them displaying a firearm,” New Haven police said.

Authorities said they stole tobacco products and scratch tickets before leaving the gas station.

The last robbery happened at 8:03 a.m. at Pop Grocery on Grand Avenue, according to police.

Two males entered the store and one of them brandished a gun.

“The suspects stole snacks and demanded money from the clerk, who bravely refused to hand over the cash,” police said.

They fled the scene.

Police determined the same two suspects were involved in all four of the robberies.

Officers found the suspect’s vehicle on Middletown Avenue and stopped it near Foxon Boulevard, New Haven police said.

A suspect threw a semi-automatic handgun out of the vehicle during the traffic stop, police said.

Police learned the vehicle was stolen.

The two suspects were arrested and charged for the robbery at Pop Grocery.

Authorities said 21-year-old Christian Deleon of New Haven was charged with robbery first-degree, threatening first-degree, reckless endangerment first-degree, and conspiracy to commit robbery first-degree.

The male juvenile was charged with conspiracy to commit robbery first-degree. He was also served an upstanding warrant for an unrelated robbery, police said.

“Warrants will be forthcoming for the three other robberies, and the New Haven Police Department remains committed to ensuring the safety and security of the community,” said police.

