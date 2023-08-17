Summer Escapes
Volunteers team up to repopulate eelgrass at the bottom of Long Island Sound
By Luke Hajdasz
Published: Aug. 16, 2023 at 8:30 PM EDT|Updated: moments ago
(WFSB) – Eelgrass is a beneficial plant that used to be common at the bottom of Long Island Sound.

But now it’s getting harder to find.

A group of volunteers from Connecticut and New York are teaming up to repopulate it.

These divers have their eyes set on a very specific target.

“I’m an inventor,” said Rob Vasiluth, inventor of Eelgrass Restoration Process. “My invention is more of an innovation.”

Volunteers from Save the Sound are after an eelgrass seed.

“We’ll reach down to the bottom of that reproductive shoot and snap it off,” Vasiluth said.

Eelgrass beds are a good spot for fish to forage and shelter.

They also produce food and oxygen for other underwater species.

It used to fill the bottom of Long Island Sound.

Bill Lucey, Long Island Soundkeeper, talked about what meant bad news for these beds.

“All the wastewater treatment plants discharging into there, all the lawn fertilizers, all the pet wastes,” Lucey said.

About two miles off the shore of Connecticut is South Dumpling Island, technically in New York.

The water around in the area is about eight feet deep, perfect for where eelgrass grows best.

“I wanted to make this work,” said Vasiluth.

There is a new process to revive the plant, thought up by Vasiluth.

“I glue the seeds to the clams, drop the clams in the water, the clams go down to the bottom, bury themselves and therefore plant the seed,” Vasiluth said.

Wednesday was gathering day.

It’s nearing the end of the season where the seeds are accessible.

Divers keep them in a cooler, which they’ll bring to a lab to pull out the seeds and glue them to locally sourced clams.

“The excrement from the clam gives nitrogen, nutrients, to the plant,” said Vasiluth.

In November they’ll drop the clams all throughout the sound using a specially made machine.

In June they’ll dive back down to see if eelgrass can make a comeback.

“We’re really going to see what works and what doesn’t,” Lucey said.

“It’s not an easy plant to grow,” said Vasiluth.

