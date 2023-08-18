17-year-old boy shot in Hartford

HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A teenager was the victim of a shooting in Hartford that happened overnight.

Hartford police said the 17-year-old boy suffered a gunshot wound to the leg in the area of 19 Brook St.

A caller reported it to police around 1:50 a.m. on Friday.

The teen was brought to a hospital. The injury was deemed non-life-threatening.

The Hartford Police Major Crimes division took control of the investigation.

No other details were released.

Anyone with information was asked to contact Hartford police at 860-722-TIPS (8477).

