17-year-old boy shot in Hartford
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 9:44 AM EDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - A teenager was the victim of a shooting in Hartford that happened overnight.
Hartford police said the 17-year-old boy suffered a gunshot wound to the leg in the area of 19 Brook St.
A caller reported it to police around 1:50 a.m. on Friday.
The teen was brought to a hospital. The injury was deemed non-life-threatening.
The Hartford Police Major Crimes division took control of the investigation.
No other details were released.
Anyone with information was asked to contact Hartford police at 860-722-TIPS (8477).
