Assault victim dead after physical altercation at a New Haven home

(MGN)
By Kristina Russo
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 10:56 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
NEW HAVEN, CT (WFSB) - Police responded to a report of an assault at a home involving a 39-year old victim.

The incident occurred on Monday Aug. 14 in the area of Norton Street at approximately 7:10 p.m.

When police arrived on scene, they found Maurice Grimes from Waterbury, inside the apartment with apparent wounds consistent with an assault.

Grimes was immediately transported Yale-New Haven Hospital for medical treatment.

The investigation findings reveal that an argument had taken place at the residence, which escalated into a physical altercation leading to Grimes’ injuries.

On Wednesday Aug. 16, officers were alerted that Grimes’ condition had worsened which led to a more in-depth investigation.

Doctors soon after informed the detectives that Grimes had passed away.

The cause of Grimes’ death has not yet been determined, as doctors were unable to ascertain whether it was a result of the physical altercation or due to medical reasons.

In light of these developments, Grimes’ body has been transferred to the Medical Examiner’s Office pending an autopsy.

Detectives are actively pursuing several leads in their ongoing investigation to shed light on the circumstances surrounding the assault and subsequent death of Maurice Grimes.

The New Haven Police Department encourages anyone with information to come forward by contacting the New Haven Police Department at (203) 946-6304.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

