Ban on blood donations from LGBTQ+ community lifted

(WFSB) – A historic milestone is happening in Connecticut.

The gay community is no longer banned from donating blood.

The ban went into effect in the 1980s, which meant members of the LGBTQ+ community could not give blood.

It was mainly because of the AIDS epidemic.

Now the FDA has changed its policy.

The American Red Cross held a blood drive Friday in Wethersfield and two gay men were proud to be there and donate.

One of them is Paul Shipman, who has always wanted to give blood.

“It felt after a time like the FDA wasn’t paying attention to the science, to the reality and finally they are. I know these things move slowly for me it was frustration,” Shipman said.

The FDA altered its policy over the last few years by allowing gay men to give, but only if they had not had sex with another man in the past three months.

“We no longer ask the sexual orientation of any of our donors which opening our doors to many more donors,” said Mario Bruno with the American Red Cross of Connecticut and Rhode Island.

The Red Cross does a health assessment. They also test all the blood that is taken.

“Discrimination against donors based on sexual orientation, against gay or bi-sexual people has no scientific basis, none,” said Sen. Richard Blumenthal.

Adam Volchko said this is important for everyone.

“I actually was never turned away, I just knew the rules. So there was no point in trying to,” Volchko said.

“I feel like I have joined not only my family but a big family of people who just step up to help,” said Shipman.

The drive also comes at a critical time. Summer months are slow when it comes to donating.

To find a blood drive near you, click HERE.

