Summer Escapes
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Christmas Tree Shop employees worried after not receiving last paycheck

Dozens of Christmas Tree Shop employees are demanding answers after not receiving their last paycheck.
By Eliza Kruczynski and Zoe Strothers
Published: Aug. 17, 2023 at 11:41 PM EDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WFSB) - Dozens of Christmas Tree Shop employees are demanding answers after not receiving their last paycheck.

“We all had to band together and chat with each other to figure out what’s going on, why didn’t we get paid because no one was communicating with us.”

The popular retailer announced bankruptcy and closed all of its stores.

Now, some workers worry they won’t get paid for working through the liquidation sale.

Part-time employee Linsday Lydon has worked at the Manchester Christmas Tree Shop for years.

“I have a fulltime job but I’m a single person, I need that part time job to pay my bills. And this summer, it was basically my fulltime job because I work in a school,” Lydon said.

She is now worried after not seeing her final paycheck in her bank account Thursday morning.

“It’s very hard and very frustrating. I was counting on that money,” said Lydon.

The Christmas Tree Shops filed for bankruptcy back in May.

Doors closed for good on August 12.

“The process was very stressful, very sad to see your home away from home look worse and worse with less product,” said Lauren, Danbury Employee.

The liquidation company, Hilco Global, and the Christmas Tree Shops lawyers tied up in federal bankruptcy court Wednesday.

Employee bonuses are also on the line after the retailer says its stores closing sales missed a revenue goal by $14 million.

Employees at the four locations in Connecticut are now looking for answers after not getting their bi-weekly paycheck. They say they were blindsided.

“No one from the company explained to us or told us we weren’t going to get paid or told us anything that was happening,” Lydon said.

Channel 3 reached out to Hilco Global, the liquidation company.

In regards to the employee paychecks, a spokesperson says, “employees could get paid by tomorrow, but it may not happen until early next week.”

While some are hopeful, that is just not enough for others.

“I’m honestly going ‘I’ll believe it when I see it now,’” said Lydon.

A spokeswoman suggests that anyone who suspects wage theft should file a complaint.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Wildlife officials say sharks nearly eating striped bass whole in Long Island Sound.
Something is taking large chomps out of striped bass in Long Island Sound
Middletown officer-involved shooting
Body camera footage shows man attack Middletown officer with a hammer
FORECAST: An Alert for strong to severe storms tomorrow morning
Technical Discussion: An Alert for strong to severe storms tomorrow morning
From left to right: James Davis, Ronald Scott.
Police make 2 arrests for shooting death of Waterbury 17-year-old
Money (generic)
Children enrolled in family assistance program to receive extra money from the state

Latest News

FORECAST: An Alert for strong to severe storms tomorrow morning
Technical Discussion: An Alert for strong to severe storms tomorrow morning
3 more Catholic churches in Waterbury to close
3 Catholic churches in Waterbury to close
Christmas Tree Shop employees worried after not receiving last paycheck
Christmas Tree Shop employees worried after not receiving last paycheck
3 Catholic churches in Waterbury to close
3 Catholic churches in Waterbury to close