Christmas Tree Shop employees worried after not receiving last paycheck

MANCHESTER, Conn. (WFSB) - Dozens of Christmas Tree Shop employees are demanding answers after not receiving their last paycheck.

“We all had to band together and chat with each other to figure out what’s going on, why didn’t we get paid because no one was communicating with us.”

The popular retailer announced bankruptcy and closed all of its stores.

Now, some workers worry they won’t get paid for working through the liquidation sale.

Part-time employee Linsday Lydon has worked at the Manchester Christmas Tree Shop for years.

“I have a fulltime job but I’m a single person, I need that part time job to pay my bills. And this summer, it was basically my fulltime job because I work in a school,” Lydon said.

She is now worried after not seeing her final paycheck in her bank account Thursday morning.

“It’s very hard and very frustrating. I was counting on that money,” said Lydon.

The Christmas Tree Shops filed for bankruptcy back in May.

Doors closed for good on August 12.

“The process was very stressful, very sad to see your home away from home look worse and worse with less product,” said Lauren, Danbury Employee.

The liquidation company, Hilco Global, and the Christmas Tree Shops lawyers tied up in federal bankruptcy court Wednesday.

Employee bonuses are also on the line after the retailer says its stores closing sales missed a revenue goal by $14 million.

Employees at the four locations in Connecticut are now looking for answers after not getting their bi-weekly paycheck. They say they were blindsided.

“No one from the company explained to us or told us we weren’t going to get paid or told us anything that was happening,” Lydon said.

Channel 3 reached out to Hilco Global, the liquidation company.

In regards to the employee paychecks, a spokesperson says, “employees could get paid by tomorrow, but it may not happen until early next week.”

While some are hopeful, that is just not enough for others.

“I’m honestly going ‘I’ll believe it when I see it now,’” said Lydon.

A spokeswoman suggests that anyone who suspects wage theft should file a complaint.

