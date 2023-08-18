1 transported to hospital with serious injuries after I-84 vehicle fire

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. (WFSB) - A motor vehicle operator suffered serious injuries after a vehicle fire on I-84 Friday morning.

Dispatchers were first notified of an incident on the westbound side of the highway near Exit 43 at approximately 3 a.m.

Troopers arrived to find a vehicle occupant suffering from burn injuries.

EMS responded, and the patient was transported to a local hospital by ambulance.

The victim’s injuries are considered to be serious, according to state police.

State police are investigating the incident, but no additional information was immediately available.

Police say they do not believe the incident has any criminal aspect.

Troopers directed traffic off the highway at exit 44, but the highway has since reopened.

Public safety dispatchers say more lanes will reopen as the morning continues.

