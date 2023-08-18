Summer Escapes
Crews respond to house fire in Wallingford

Firefighters were called to a house fire on Constitution Street in Wallingford the morning of...
Firefighters were called to a house fire on Constitution Street in Wallingford the morning of Aug. 18.(WFSB)
By Rob Polansky
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 10:12 AM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
WALLINGFORD, CT (WFSB) - Firefighters were called to a fire at a house in Wallingford on Friday morning.

Crews could be seen at an address on Constitution Street.

A Channel 3 crew arrived around 10 a.m. and found several fire trucks.

It has been working to gather information.

No details have been released.

Refresh this page and watch Eyewitness News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

