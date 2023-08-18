Summer Escapes
DPH announces first human case of West Nile virus in CT

Mosquito
Mosquito(Katja Schulz / CC BY 2.0)
By Evan Sobol
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 12:59 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
(WFSB) – The Department of Public Health announced the first human case of West Nile virus in Connecticut this year.

A woman from New Haven County tested positive for the virus, according to DPH.

She is between 50-59 years old and had West Nile fever in July. She has recovered, officials said.

“As we approach the end of summer and continue to enjoy time outdoors with family, friends, and neighbors, it is important to prevent mosquito bites to reduce your risk of exposure to West Nile virus infection,” said DPH Commissioner Manisha Juthani, MD.

