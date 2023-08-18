Family Friday: Another busy summer weekend in CT

(WFSB) - It’s shaping up to be a great summer weekend in our state with so many free activities for the whole family to choose from.

Putnam’s ‘Pluck-A-Duck’

August 20 & 21

Sunday, August 20, 2023 | 10:00 AM - 3:00 PM Rotary Park - Putnam, CT Car cruise on Main Street Live music, Kids Corner, Celebrity Dunk Tank

MONDAY, August 21, 2023 | 12:00 PM SECRET DUCK POND - Putnam, CT Chance to win dozens of prizes!



Riverfront Dragon Boat & Asian Festival

Saturday, August 19

8:00am – 4:00pm

Mortensen Riverfront Plaza, Hartford

Music & dance, food, arts activities & more

Free family event

Enfield Summer Celebration Family Festival

Saturday, August 19

Enfield Town Green

10:00am

FREE activities: Dunk tank, lawn games, music, crafts

Dozens of food vendors

FREE Backpacks & School Supplies for Enfield kids K-12

