Family Friday: Another busy summer weekend in CT
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
(WFSB) - It’s shaping up to be a great summer weekend in our state with so many free activities for the whole family to choose from.
- August 20 & 21
- Sunday, August 20, 2023 | 10:00 AM - 3:00 PM
- Rotary Park - Putnam, CT
- Car cruise on Main Street
- Live music, Kids Corner, Celebrity Dunk Tank
- MONDAY, August 21, 2023 | 12:00 PM
- SECRET DUCK POND - Putnam, CT
- Chance to win dozens of prizes!
Riverfront Dragon Boat & Asian Festival
- Saturday, August 19
- 8:00am – 4:00pm
- Mortensen Riverfront Plaza, Hartford
- Music & dance, food, arts activities & more
- Free family event
Enfield Summer Celebration Family Festival
- Saturday, August 19
- Enfield Town Green
- 10:00am
- FREE activities: Dunk tank, lawn games, music, crafts
- Dozens of food vendors
- FREE Backpacks & School Supplies for Enfield kids K-12
