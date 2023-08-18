Summer Escapes
Family Friday: Another busy summer weekend in CT
By WFSB Staff
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 4:48 PM EDT|Updated: 2 hours ago
(WFSB) - It’s shaping up to be a great summer weekend in our state with so many free activities for the whole family to choose from.

Putnam’s ‘Pluck-A-Duck’

  • August 20 & 21
  • Sunday, August 20, 2023 | 10:00 AM - 3:00 PM
    • Rotary Park - Putnam, CT
    • Car cruise on Main Street
    • Live music, Kids Corner, Celebrity Dunk Tank
  • MONDAY, August 21, 2023 | 12:00 PM
    • SECRET DUCK POND - Putnam, CT
    • Chance to win dozens of prizes!

Riverfront Dragon Boat & Asian Festival

  • Saturday, August 19
  • 8:00am – 4:00pm
  • Mortensen Riverfront Plaza, Hartford
  • Music & dance, food, arts activities & more
  • Free family event

Enfield Summer Celebration Family Festival

