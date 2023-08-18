High school girls flag football league begins in October

(WFSB) - It won’t be long before high school football returns.

This year, it’s not just the boys on the field.

A new football offering for girls is drawing a lot of attention around the country and right here in Connecticut.

Coming back to school for student athletes means getting in shape in the summer, coming back ready to practice.

Eyewitness News found a group of kids practicing and playing games for the first time ever.

On October 5, Connecticut will debut Girls Flag Football at the high school level.

There will be eight high school squads participating, from Stratford to Southington.

The game of football is bringing in a whole new group of athletes.

Manchester’s Iyanna Sheets is loosening up to let that football fly.

“I grew up my brother playing tackle, having my dad as the coach I always grew up around football and watching the boys grow to love the sports,” said Sheets, Manchester High School Quarterback.

Sheets has been playing flag football for several years on the youth national team sponsored by 32 Sports out of Bloomfield.

James Lawrence and his brother, former Baltimore Raven Matt Lawrence, founded the youth squad and are now expanding things to the high school level by getting sponsors and providing equipment for the schools in the league.

“The good thing about the girls is they are more disciplined, they have fun, they follow their assignments really well, they enjoy the game,” James Lawrence said.

The NFL is throwing some support into this new league. The CIAC is taking a watchful approach for sanctioning in the future.

Now it’s up to Sheets and her teammates and friends to drive the interest among their peers.

“I love being able to represent my community, and all the people that I play with,” Sheets said.

The first league will begin in early October with all the games played at Lyman Hall High School in Wallingford.

“It might be Wednesday Night Lights, we can have another day for it, it doesn’t have to be Friday, as long as it’s them under the lights I think it will be great,” said Derrick Sheets, 32 Sports National Team Head Coach.

James Lawrence said after this fall league, he hopes to have a spring league in West Hartford.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.