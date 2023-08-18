Summer Escapes
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

How to balance school, extracurricular activities

Dr. Laura Saunders from Hartford HealthCare's Institute of Living had some advice on how to balance school and extracurricular activities.
By Caitlin Francis
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 7:51 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WFSB) - The busy time of back-to-school is nigh for parents and students.

Experts have weighed in on the question of “how busy is too busy?”

Dr. Laura Saunders from Hartford HealthCare’s Institute of Living spoke to Channel 3 about finding a balance between school and extracurricular activities.

Saunders said the word “balance” sets up an unrealistic expectation for most families.

Instead, she recommended finding out what might be the motivation.

“It’s the skills that they learn while they’re doing the activity,” she said. “It’s the teamwork. It’s the dedication to devoting time to build your skills. It’s delay of gratification. You have to practice something over and over again before you get to go to a game or do something where you blend those skills. So it’s the skills that our young people learn in those activities that are really important so i would hate for those skills to get demoted in some way because our kids get burned out.”

Saunders said the social aspect of extra curricular activities is important for lifelong learning.

If a child commits to an activity, she said it’s important to show them how to follow through, even if there’s resistance.

Saunders also said it’s important for families to judge what’s best for each individual child.

Copyright 2023 WFSB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Money (generic)
Children enrolled in family assistance program to receive extra money from the state
severe thunderstorm - WFSB
Technical Discussion: An Alert for strong to severe storms this morning
Devonnia Tscheulin, 34, died Tuesday following childbirth complications.
Paramedic dies of childbirth complications after giving birth to healthy baby boy
Jonas Bare, 50, and Cynthia Hovsepian, 37, were reported missing on Saturday.
Couple missing for days after not checking out of vacation rental
Wildlife officials say sharks nearly eating striped bass whole in Long Island Sound.
Something is taking large chomps out of striped bass in Long Island Sound

Latest News

Flash flooding was recorded on Cloverdale Circle in Wethersfield the morning of Aug. 18.
Thunderstorms bring heavy rain, lightning and power outages across the state
A family reported flash flooding on Cloverdale Circle in Wethersfield the morning of Aug. 18.
iWitness VIDEO: Flash flooding in Wethersfield
severe thunderstorm - WFSB
Technical Discussion: An Alert for strong to severe storms this morning
Southington flash flooding - WFSB - iWitness
iWitness VIDEO: Flash flooding in Southington