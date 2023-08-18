How to balance school, extracurricular activities

(WFSB) - The busy time of back-to-school is nigh for parents and students.

Experts have weighed in on the question of “how busy is too busy?”

Dr. Laura Saunders from Hartford HealthCare’s Institute of Living spoke to Channel 3 about finding a balance between school and extracurricular activities.

Saunders said the word “balance” sets up an unrealistic expectation for most families.

Instead, she recommended finding out what might be the motivation.

“It’s the skills that they learn while they’re doing the activity,” she said. “It’s the teamwork. It’s the dedication to devoting time to build your skills. It’s delay of gratification. You have to practice something over and over again before you get to go to a game or do something where you blend those skills. So it’s the skills that our young people learn in those activities that are really important so i would hate for those skills to get demoted in some way because our kids get burned out.”

Saunders said the social aspect of extra curricular activities is important for lifelong learning.

If a child commits to an activity, she said it’s important to show them how to follow through, even if there’s resistance.

Saunders also said it’s important for families to judge what’s best for each individual child.

