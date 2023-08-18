Summer Escapes
Local kids work hard to put together 87th Hartford County 4-H Fair

By Marcy Jones
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 6:27 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
SOMERS, CT (WFSB) - Some local kids have been working hard all summer, and they’re ready to show off at this year’s Hartford County 4H fair.

Faith Light, the president of the Hartford County 4-H Fair, mentioned that it’s not the typical fair with big rides.

“We’re really homed in on showing off the 4-H’ers hard work from the past year,” said Light.

That hard work comes in many forms like working in dairy, showing pigs, grooming goats; all showcasing skills that will provide opportunities in the real world.

“Youth really do become thriving adults, that’s through that opportunity to develop that sense of belonging have those relationships and learn from the mentorship of the youth adult partnership,” said Jen Cushman UConn Extension 4H Educator.

Cushman said that the youth are better able to develop social and emotional skills along with the project management, financial literacy, and goal setting skills to use beyond the farm.

While it’s a lot of work, these local kids also have a lot of fun making memories with their friends and families.

“I’ve actually met some of my closest friends here in 4-H it’s my 11th year, really a family now that I get to come back to each year,” said Light.

Family, community, friendships, and opportunities to build skills are the secrets behind Hartford County’s 4-H fair running a successful 87 years!

Light said, “we really are a community here it takes a team effort to get everything done leading up to the fair so it’s not just a weekend thing for us but we make the best out of it we have a great time and really lifelong friends.”

Check out a list of fairs for the 2023 fair season here.

