Man accused of trespassing on Danbury school grounds with a machete

DANBURY, CT (WFSB) – A man is facing charges after he allegedly trespassed on a Danbury school’s property with a machete.

Police said it happened Thursday at Ellsworth Avenue School.

A witness saw a man and a woman in the school’s alleyway. They were trying to jump a fence that leads to the playground, said police.

“Before climbing the fence, the witness stated that the male removed a machete from his pants and handed it to the female,” Danbury police said.

Both of them left the area after being confronted by the school’s safety advocate, said officials.

Derek Sotelo, 20, was arrested and charged with carrying a dangerous weapon, trespass second-degree, and breach of peace second-degree.

Sotelo is held on a $10,000 bond.

