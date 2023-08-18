Plainfield officer dives into water to save man who drove off of bridge

PLAINFIELD, Conn. (WFSB) - A man was trapped inside a partially submerged vehicle after crashing off of a bridge.

Plainfield police said they responded to the area of 224 Moosup Pond Road for a report of a one car accident.

The caller said they had travelled off of the bridge and into the water, becoming trapped inside.

“The first Officer on scene immediately entered the body of water without hesitation and was able to safely remove the operator prior to the vehicle becoming fully submerged,” police said in a statement.

After an investigation police found that the driver, Justin Declerck, 36, of Moosup, had failed to maintain his lane, striking a wooden guardrail.

Declerck’s car then traveled off of the bridge into Apple Tree Meadow Brook, where he became partially submerged.

The car was removed from the brook by A&J Auto.

Declerck was given a verbal warning for Failure to Maintain Proper Lane.

Declerck originally refused medical attention, but was later transported after officers observed he may have suffered a head injury.

He was then transported to Backus Emergency Care Center in Plainfield for treatment of a head injury.

