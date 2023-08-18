Summer Escapes
Great Day
Medical Rounds
Kara's Cures
Surprise Squad
We're Hiring Wednesday
The Wax

Police: Driver crashes into 10-plus cars trying to avoid hitting deer

Police say a driver crashed into multiple parked cars when trying to avoid hitting a deer.
Police say a driver crashed into multiple parked cars when trying to avoid hitting a deer.(KTIV)
By Dean Welte and Jordan Gartner
Published: Aug. 18, 2023 at 5:37 PM EDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KTIV/Gray News) - A driver is recovering after crashing their vehicle into multiple parked cars to avoid hitting a deer.

KTIV reports that the crash occurred Friday morning on Floyd Boulevard, a few minutes from downtown Sioux City.

According to the Sioux City Police Department, a driver swerved to avoid hitting a deer that was in the roadway and ended up losing control of their car.

The vehicle struck 13 parked cars at a Tri-State Auto Sales lot.

Luckily, initial reports didn’t mention any serious injuries in the crash.

A total of 13 cars suffered damage in the sales lot.

Copyright KTIV via 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Money (generic)
Children enrolled in family assistance program to receive extra money from the state
Meteorologist Mike Slifer said the weekend will be great for plans!
Technical Discussion: Trending drier today with a beautiful weekend on tap!
Flash flooding was reported on Center Street in Manchester the morning of Aug. 18.
Thunderstorms bring heavy rain, flash flooding and power outages
Hunter Calle.
Motocross club worker accused of sexually assaulting victim he mentored
Devonnia Tscheulin, 34, died Tuesday following childbirth complications.
Paramedic dies of childbirth complications after giving birth to healthy baby boy

Latest News

Ban on blood donations from LGBTQ+ individuals lifted
Ban on blood donations from LGBTQ+ community lifted
South Korea's President Yoon Suk Yeol, left, President Joe Biden and Japan's Prime Minister...
US, Japan and South Korea agree to expand security and economic ties at historic Camp David summit
This satellite image taken at 10:50am EDT on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023, and provided by the...
Powerful Hurricane Hilary heads for Mexico’s Baja as rare tropical storm watch issued for California
High school girls flag football league begins in October
High school girls flag football league begins in October