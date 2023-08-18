Something’s Cooking: Make Food Lovely

(WFSB) - The first day of school is so close you can almost taste those brown bag lunches.

One of Connecticut’s top Instagram chefs is teaching local parents how to ensure their kids’ meals will be the talk of the cafeteria.

Griffin, Bennett, and Chef Rog assisted Emily Leserman. She has taught millions of moms how to create beautiful cheese boards on Instagram.

Now she’s helping us make sure your back-to-school lunches are fire.

“What we are going to do today is we are going to make a very simple meal which kids can help with which is a baked potato bar,” said Emily.

Emily swears by the baked potato bar and other lunches with a bunch of different options because her older son Everett, like so many kids, is a picky eater. Let’s just say you can’t make his favorite meal.

“Like McDonalds French fries and chicken nuggets,” said Everett.

But Emily has a secret weapon!

“These you can find almost anywhere,” Emily said.

She uses bento boxes to give her sons a wide variety of foods, and she can swap different options in and out based on what they actually eat! Which brings us back to the potato bar, it’s so easy!

After swapping in new potatoes poke them with a fork a few times, slather them in olive oil, and toss them into the oven at 400 degrees.

“When you get these in the oven then you’re giving your kids free range of one hour to go play if they want to,” said Emily.

Now the real fun begins. If your kids love to cook consider buying them a child knife set so they can help you dice up the fixins safely.

After a few more chops were done! Not bad for a meal made in part by 4-year-olds, right? Emily doesn’t call herself an expert, just another busy mom figuring out what works for her kids.

